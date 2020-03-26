Mayor says Corporate Area will be cleaned, sanitised
THE Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) will be cleaning and sanitising public spaces across the Corporate Area as part of measures to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and create a clean city.
The scope of work will include the washing of sidewalks and disinfecting high-traffic areas.
“This is a public health measure of sanitising these high-traffic areas where you have rails that people hold on to, especially at bus stops, or at the terminus,” said Mayor of Kingston Senator Delroy Williams.
He said that the corporation will also be scouring St William Grant Park and sections of Half-Way-Tree and downtown Kingston, where people urinate. Mayor Williams said that the corporation is, meanwhile, working to curb this unsanitary practice.
“So, we are also looking at having persons there throughout the day, during this period, to consistently sanitise. We did pass a resolution of the council to amend certain regulations to increase the fines for littering, which would also include urinating in public spaces,” he noted.
“When that is gazetted, we will step up our campaign in terms of enforcement to ensure that we keep our public spaces clean and in the interest of residents,” he added.
Mayor Williams said the cleaning and sanitisation is also within the wider context of “creating the city we are envisioning. It has to be a clean city and a healthy city and these are steps in that direction”.
