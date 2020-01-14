Mayor wants Falmouth traffic changes to be permanent

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — Consideration is being given to allow the recent traffic changes implemented in the Georgian town of Falmouth for the Christmas season to be permanent.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation last week, mayor of Falmouth and chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation C Junior Gager said a meeting will be convened with stakeholders to determine the future, after the overwhelming success of the Christmas changes – which was a temporary measure implemented to ease traffic congestion in the historic town over the festive season.

“We made some changes to specific roads for which we have received commendation from both the public and the police for the free flow of traffic within the town.

“We will be having another meeting to now decide how long we will continue or whether these changes will stay, but right now it is working. But we will await that meeting when we will decide what will be done,” Gager remarked.

In anticipation of increased volume of traffic during the festive season, the National Works Agency (NWA), after consultation with the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Island Traffic Authority and the Jamaica Fire Brigade, implemented new one-way systems along several streets in the town.

The changes affected the section of Market Street between the new commercial centre and the intersection of Market and Trelawny streets. George Street, meanwhile, was made a one-way in an easterly direction from Market Street onto Tharpe Street, and also from Crooked Street onto Tharpe Street. This new one-way system primarily impacts commuters travelling out of the town centre of Falmouth towards the north coast highway.

Motorists exiting the town of Falmouth now travel via Harbour Street and then onto the new roadway, which was constructed in the vicinity of Gate 5 of the Falmouth Pier.

Gager saluted the police, Trelawny Chamber of Commerce, motorists, and all stakeholders who have supported the move to change the traffic system to ease traffic congestion in the town.

He said the municipal corporation went the extra mile to facilitate designated parking along Tharpe Street and at a vacant lot near the market.

President of the Trelawny Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Delroy Christie was among those expressing satisfaction at the recent traffic changes. “I am not getting any complaints over the changes so it seems to be working,” Christie said.