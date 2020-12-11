Mayor warns councillors as Christmas activities scaled down in Manchester

MANDEVILLE, Manchester – Stakeholders in this south-central town, including councillors, are being warned to be leaders in the fight against the novel coronavirus over the Christmas period, and not to be found in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Mayor of Mandeville and councillor for the Royal Flat Division, Donovan Mitchell, in addressing yesterday's sitting of the municipality's monthly meeting, warned councillors as he shared information on the scaled down Christmas activities for the parish.

“We will not be having any Christmas tree lighting ceremony this year. What we are hoping to do is to get some greetings from the various leaders of the parish and post them on our website, so that people can have access to them,” he said.

“The instruction from the minister [of local government] is that you should have no community treats. The best you should do is if you have a gift to give a child or family, you drive around and deliver it. Please do not try to facilitate a treat in the community centres,” he added.

He warned councillors not to break the law.

“We can't be the leaders of this disaster risk management situation and break the law in that form...Please do not fall into those traps, because you know that as leaders of the parish, we ought to set examples,” he said.

At the same time, the mayor said there will be fewer traffic changes this year in comparison to previous years.

Taxis that park on lower Manchester Road between Heaven's Fesco and Top Loaf as well as the slip road in the vicinity of Plaza Road will be rerouted to an open lot adjacent to the National Commercial Bank from December 14 to January 2.

“The police will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to taxis coming and parking along lower Manchester Road. We want to leave the area for people who are shopping, so that they can use those parking areas,” said Mitchell.

He said roads in the town will not be closed for grand market unless the police deem it necessary and that there will be no special space provided for vending outside the Mandeville market.

“There will be no special places opened up for vending… There is still space in the market, and please note that the market will be open up to 9:00 pm for grand market. After that it will be time to start shutting down things and clearing the streets,” he said.

In the north-eastern town of Christiana there will be one-way traffic.

And he said there will be no visitors allowed at the Manchester Infirmary. However, there will be a designated drop off centre for people wishing to give gifts.

“A phone will be provided to the infirmary for WhatsApp video calls and other video calls to be made, so you can talk to your [relatives]. It is not for the staff, it is strictly for the residents of the infirmary,” he said.

Head of the Manchester police, Superintendent Gary Francis, reassured residents that there will be a strong police presence over the Christmas period.

“This is a different Christmas for us. We have never seen a Christmas with COVID-19 [before]…We will be on the streets to ensure that our parish is safe,” Francis said.