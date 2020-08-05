McKay: Commissioner's job not for me

Newly minted Doctor of Criminal Justice Jason McKay says he is “not interested” in applying for the job of police commissioner, which is expected to become available at the end of this year.

McKay made the declaration in response to a slew of Facebook posts stating that he should be selected for the job after he was awarded a PhD from Nova South Eastern University.

“I am not interested in that job. I did the study on Portmore homicides and the wider area of southern St Catherine with a view to implementing the solutions to that crisis. I see where we can return to the 2001 homicides of 61 annually because we increased to 144 in just three years, and although we have improved we have never returned to where we were,” he said.

“This will take me, along with the committed staff and leadership of the St Catherine South police division, focusing and working on that crisis over the next decade. But this time, with social and infrastructural improvement also, and not just the police force with weapons and wits,” McKay analysed.

He also commented on the current administration of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

“General [Antony] Anderson is an incredible person doing an incredible job and his current slate of deputies could compete in qualifications and experience with any management team in law enforcement globally, with a skill set that includes investigations, operations, legal training, and holders of doctoral degrees. Any four would make an outstanding commissioner in the distant or near future,” he said.

McKay has been involved in law enforcement in various categories and functions, at one time heading the task force against illegal gambling during the 1990s in the Francis Forbes-led era of the constabulary. He has been a fixture since then, first coming to the public's attention when he gave evidence as a hostage negotiator in the trial for the kidnapping of British national Christine English.

He later served in St Catherine on several gang squads over 20 years and currently serves the St Catherine South special operations unit.

In addition to his PhD, McKay holds a Master's of Science Degree in Criminology and is a graduate of Miami Dade Police Academy, where he studied Forensic Investigation.