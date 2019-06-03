McKenzie promises 105,000 new street lights by 2021

MINISTER of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie says that completion of the Smart Street Light Programme is not expected before 2021.

McKenzie told the House of Representatives last Tuesday that 43,687 of the total 105,000 lights have been installed since the inception of the programme in the 2017/18 financial year.

In 2018/19, a total of 7,127 were installed; and for the calendar year 2019 the target is 25,200, with the successful completion of the installation programme scheduled for 2021.

He said that an objective of this year's roll-out is the installation of LED lamps in all parish capitals that were not included in the first two phases of the programme. These include Morant Bay, Port Maria, Port Antonio, May Pen, Black River, Mandeville, and Lucea.

McKenzie thanked Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke for helping to reduce the “massive weight of street light debt to the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Company”, by some $7 billion.

“It feels as if emancipation has come, and I want to publicly thank the minister for this expression of support,” he said.

The LED upgrade is in addition to the ongoing repair of 12,600 street lights across the island, starting September 2018. JPS says that the vast majority of these repairs have been done, with 11,309 repairs completed as at January 30.

Meanwhile, the company has expressed fresh concerns regarding the theft of some of the recently upgraded street lights, noting that the act impacts public safety.