McKenzie urges Brown's Town market vendors to be more responsible
MINISTER of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie has urged vendors at the Brown's Town Market in St Ann to be more responsible while operating within the space.
“Vendors have their share of responsibility in regard to how they conduct themselves in the market,” he said, noting that they have a duty to ensure that the environment is pleasing and welcoming for themselves and shoppers.
McKenzie was speaking following a tour of the market on Tuesday this week.
He has committed $15 million towards the refurbishing of the market in order to create a cleaner and more comfortable environment for the more than 700 vendors who operate at the facility, including sellers of ground provisions and haberdashery.
“This is an immediate need. It is time now that something is done to the market,” McKenzie said.
Market clerk, Doreen Pearson, told JIS News that she is excited about the work to be undertaken to improve the facility. “I am glad that the minister came to see the market, and I can now say to the vendors that the market is going to be repaired. You are going to get clean places to stay, clean bathrooms and so on,” Pearson pointed out.
The touring party included mayor of St Ann's Bay, Councillor Sydney Stewart and personnel from the St Ann Municipal Corporation.
