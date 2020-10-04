Meadowbrook past students bring good cheer to needy boy

LECHI Johnson is giving thanks for the donation of text books and school supplies her grandson received yesterday from the Meadowbrook High School Past Students' Association (MHSPSA) to help him get a smooth start when schools reopen virtually tomorrow.

Johnson, who was overcome with emotion, shared that the need is great because her daughter received a stroke almost four years ago which has left her wheelchair-bound and unable to satisfy the economic needs of the family.

“We've been struggling without her help. I have to help her out money-wise and be up and down. I just want to say thank you for the help and we appreciate it. It's difficult, it's difficult. She has a big son and he is not working now because of the COVID-19. He helps out when he can and the husband has to either stay with her or I have to stay with her,” Johnson said while pausing to wipe the stream of tears from her eyes.

“Is God mek him really reach the mark in PEP and end up here — God. I don't know how him do it because sometime he has to help out with her too,”Johnson said.

Her grandson, also present, displayed a reserved demeanour but was very confident in the few words he offered.

“I'm going to try and make grandma and mommy proud and all my family proud. I have reached this far despite the challenges and I'm not going down that easy,” he said.

Another parent who received assistance said she lost her job in the pandemic,which left the family in a very tight spot. She, however, said despite the challenges leading up, she prayed and asked God to send help her way.

“I said God, I remember when my kids — the older ones— were going to school and I used to contribute books to other students. Now I'm in the situation where I wanted books and when I called around no one could help. One friend told me that the school my son was attending had a past students' association and she told me she was going to reach out on my behalf. When I got the call I said thank God. I shared it with my friends, everyone. I know there are still people out there who will help.I want to say thank you to the MHSPSA and all who made it possible,” the parent said.

Sharo-Ann Chisholm, MHSPSA president, expressed thanks to all donors and corporate sponsors who pitched in last minute to assist with the donations for the students.

“The MHSPSA has always been around to assist students in need as best as we can. We always want to ensure our students are prepared for school. Once we identify those students our effort always is to ensure we can support as best as we can. In this instance two parents reached out to us indicating their children needed some help. It was short noticed but we had to help,” Chisholm said. “School starts on Monday but we had to try as best as possible to ensure our students are prepared for school and prepared for the future. We are grateful that we had some generous donors who last minute pitched in and decided to purchase all the books, and some of our corporate sponsors Lasco Distributors and Salada Foods that assisted with food items and teas. Our students are really grateful for this contribution they really needed it and that is why the past students' association is here.”