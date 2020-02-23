Mechanic fails to repair client's car three years after being paid
Court Reports
A mechanic who was given $100,000 to fix a motor car three years ago had his bail extended when he appeared on a charge of fraudulent conversion in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday.
Anthony Fender, who was paid to do body work on the vehicle, pleaded guilty to fraudulent conversion.
“Do you have the money, Sir?” Chief Parish Judge Chester Crooks asked.
Fender told the court that his wife was outside. She was subsequently called by the police.
Shortly after, Fender's wife entered the courtroom but she only had $20,000 cash.
The emotional complainant was not pleased with the amount of money that was available. However, the complainant told the clerk of court that the car was returned to her recently and it is in a “very bad condition”.
In addition to that, the complainant, who was unable to furnish the judge with an estimated value of the damage, was told to return to court with the cost.
Eventually, she took the $20,000.
Moments later, Fender told the court he needed two months to repay the balance.
When the mechanic, who said he is now a tiler, returns to court on April 21, another charge could be laid against him.
He is expected to be charged with breaching the Tradesman Act.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy