Mechanic fails to repair client's car three years after being paid

A mechanic who was given $100,000 to fix a motor car three years ago had his bail extended when he appeared on a charge of fraudulent conversion in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday.

Anthony Fender, who was paid to do body work on the vehicle, pleaded guilty to fraudulent conversion.

“Do you have the money, Sir?” Chief Parish Judge Chester Crooks asked.

Fender told the court that his wife was outside. She was subsequently called by the police.

Shortly after, Fender's wife entered the courtroom but she only had $20,000 cash.

The emotional complainant was not pleased with the amount of money that was available. However, the complainant told the clerk of court that the car was returned to her recently and it is in a “very bad condition”.

In addition to that, the complainant, who was unable to furnish the judge with an estimated value of the damage, was told to return to court with the cost.

Eventually, she took the $20,000.

Moments later, Fender told the court he needed two months to repay the balance.

When the mechanic, who said he is now a tiler, returns to court on April 21, another charge could be laid against him.

He is expected to be charged with breaching the Tradesman Act.