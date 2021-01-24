Medic swears by Marvellous Water Colloidal Silver

SINCE Brown's Town, St Ann resident Devon Hall introduced Colloidal Silver to Jamaica over nine years ago, Jamaicans have been swearing by its effectiveness in curing a litany of ailments.

Colloidal Silver, originally marketed in Jamaica under the Miracle Water brand but now being pushed as Marvellous Water, is said to have potency against enlarged prostate, lupus, insulin resistance, arthritis, type II diabetes, pains, chronic sinusitis, and related problems, among other illnesses.

With the advent of the coronavirus, there is speculation regarding whether Colloidal Silver could be an effective remedy against the virus.

Medical doctor Raul Mitchell told the Jamaica Observer that silver, the main ingredient in Colloidal Silver, has been a known cure for many types of diseases for centuries, but clarified that Colloidal Silver is not a cure for COVID-19.

Instead, Dr Mitchell put forward that it is something that boosts the immune system and can possibly reduce the efficacy and onset of the virus.

“During my research I have encountered two products almost forgotten that had played a significant role in Jamaica during the of Chik-V virus and Ebola scare a few years ago in Africa. Countless testimonies have been given about the effect of Miracle Water Colloidal Silver, now called Marvellous Water Colloidal Silver, against these ailments. On Facebook, there are numerous testimonies both from local and international people that colloidal silver has aided in their recuperation against COVID-19,” Dr Mitchell said.

Dr Arthur Green, a medical doctor in Brown's Town, St Ann, has also touted the effectiveness of colloidal silver in the fight against viruses.

“Since becoming aware of colloidal silver around 2007 and the opportunity to use it personally as well as recommending its uses for over a decade, I remain impressed by its several abilities of uses including: sublingually, orally and topically. For example: ear, nose, eyes and throat. It is good for all the family members including new born to the elderly. I found it to be very good as an immune booster,” Dr Green said.

In addition, Dr Green said colloidal silver can be used for personal hygiene, hand sanitisation, sanitisation of surfaces, plus it can be added to foods soups, drinks, without altering tastes, or loss of efficacy.

Meanwhile, Dr Mitchell said another colloidal-based product slowly merging on the market, which has proven to be effective against germs acquired in barber shops and hair salons despite the use of disinfectant is Colloidal Barb.

“Colloidal Barb is an effective deterrent against fungus, bacteria and virus when sprayed on the skin and equipment. I am very happy that these tools exist,” he said.

Dr Mitchell, however, cautioned that if Colloidal Silver is going to be used orally, only the pure ionised form should be taken. He said if colloidal silver is taken in the impure form in large quantities, the silver chlorides have the potential to turn the skin blue.