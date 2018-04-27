MegaMart hosts book signing

MegaMart Wholesale Club will host Patricia Reid-Waugh, author of the book Retirement: A New Adventure in a series of book signings and discussions with customers at branches islandwide, starting today at MegaMart Waterloo Road in St Andrew.

Patricia Reid-Waugh retired from the “working world” in 2011 after pursuing an extensive professional accountancy career with Deloitte firms in Jamaica and St Maarten and later serving as regulator of the financial services on the island of Nevis.

Since retirement, she has taken up the challenge of learning to play the violin, dispelling the myth that “you can't teach an old dog new tricks”. In 2017, at age 68, she entered the JCDC Annual Speech Competition for the first time. She was awarded a Gold Medal at the Kingston & St Andrew Parish Finals in the category 'Jamaican Language Poetry' and went on to represent the parish at the National Finals.

Reid-Waugh has delivered presentations at retirement seminars and workshops in Jamaica, St Martin and Florida, USA. Her multicultural exposure, broad creative and social pursuits, great sense of humour and passion for life have enabled her to excite participants with personal stories and valuable tips on how to navigate life.

She was invited as a guest author at last year's St Martin Book Fair and also conducted a book signing at Barnes and Noble Sarasota, Florida. In December 2017, her lively presentation and discussion with retirees at a session at Miami's South Dade Regional Library was very well received.

Patricia Reid-Waugh will be on hand to autograph books and engage persons in discussions about retirement at the following MegaMart locations between 12 noon and 5:00 pm:

Waterloo Road- Friday, April 27 and Saturday April 28

Mandeville - Friday, May 4 and Saturday, May 5

Portmore - Friday, May 25 and Saturday, May 26

Montego Bay - Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2

Books will be sold at a discounted cost of $1,800. The public is encouraged to support this special event and one lucky customer at each location will have the opportunity to win a copy of the book.