Men released at end of SOEs fear rearrest

THE judgement in the debate on the legality of individuals being kept in custody under states of emergency (SOE) for long stretches, which should have been handed down by Supreme Court judge Justice Bertram Morrison on August 25, is now set for September 18.

The issue is at the heart of the case brought against the State by five men who had been detained under the states of emergency that were in force in six parishes prior to August 17 when the measures, touted as a crime-containment tool, were brought to an end ahead of nomination day on August 18 and tomorrow's general election.

Nicholas Heat, Courtney Hall, Gavin Nobel, Courtney Thompson, and Everton Douglas, who have all since been released from custody with the ending of the SOEs, had been held under the measure — some for over a year — and were all challenging the legality of their detention. The matter was heard by Justice Morrison over several days in July.

Acting director of client services, communication and information, Court Administration Division (CAD), Kadiesh Fletcher, responded to queries by the Jamaica Observer that the “matter will be mentioned in September”. In noting that all those detained under the SOE but had not been charged had been released, Fletcher said she was not in a position to say what will take place on September 18 in relation to the judgement in respect of the five men.

“That is the judge's purview, really,” she stated.

John Clarke, one of the attorneys representing the men, told the Observer that even though they had been discharged, the judgement was still anticipated.

“The court still has to decide whether or not the claim that they brought was with merit, and if it was with merit then costs should be ordered,” Clarke said.

According to the attorney, his clients, who were all released without any criminal charge, are in a state of trepidation and limbo over the turn of affairs.

“There is another issue, the Government can arrest the men before the court hands down the judgement on the 18th. They are not really being monitored, but some of them have reported that the police would drive by their houses, periodically, to ensure that they are there, so that gives them the fear that after the elections and after the 18th, if the court doesn't grant the judgement, they will be rearrested,” he told the Observer.

“There is also some fear — they wouldn't mind being rearrested before the judgement — the fear being that the day comes, they are not arrested, and the court says they are not in custody, no judgement, and then they are arrested on the 19th,” Clarke said.

Noting that some of the men had been arrested on the basis of allegations that date as far back as 2004, Clarke said he was not of the opinion that the fact that they had not been charged would make any difference to the police.

“They were arrested based on allegations and the Government's belief is that allegations are credible,

they were saying they were actually arrested to keep them away from crime. In our submissions,

that's what we want the judge to decide — if they can detain you for containment for other reasons without a charge,” the attorney said.

Clarke, in his submission before Justice Morrison, charged that the Government's lawyers had failed to show whether or not the laws of Jamaica support the detention of the men for a protracted period without charge. He further argued that the holding of individuals indefinitely under a state of public emergency, at the will of the prime minister and his Cabinet, is not upheld by the Jamaican Constitution.

“It cannot be for the executive to arbitrarily determine the suspension of the rights of persons. It is for the court to determine,” Clarke stated.

He further argued that it was also for the court to determine that there was, in fact, an emergency. According to Clarke, an “emergency” as defined under the constitution is triggered when life is threatened, and cannot be triggered by an ordinary “situation”.

He argued, too, that Jamaica's “Constitution only points to a period of public emergency, not a state of public emergency”.

Louis Hacker, the lawyer representing the attorney general's office, in his submission, had argued that “what is clear is that it has been maintained by the respective police officer that there is reasonable grounds to suspect that these applicants all pose a threat to public safety and should be detained until the end of the SOE”.

He further vouched for the validity of the detention orders and the integrity of the members of the tribunal established under the legislation to hear from individuals who protest their detention. Hacker, in pointing out that the constitution places a duty on the minister of national security to act in accordance with the directives issued by the tribunal, noted that all the applicants went before the tribunal with their lawyers.

Hacker maintained that although the men might have been deprived of their liberty, it was supported under the constitution.