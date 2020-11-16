Men told wearing masks is the manly thing to do to safeguard health
Men must get serious about developing and engaging in healthy lifestyle practices to improve their physical and mental well-being during the novel coronavirus pandemic, says state minister in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Alando Terrelonge.
He was speaking yesterday at an International Men's Day (IMD) church service at the Constant Spring Road Church of God. The service is among activities to commemorate IMD, which is being observed on Thursday, November 19, under the theme: 'A Man's Health is a Man's Wealth'.
Terrelonge said the theme is important, especially at this time when Jamaica and other countries, globally, battle the novel coronavirus pandemic. He dismissed suggestions that men who wear masks as a COVID-19 safeguard were weak, describing those views as “a nonsensical approach to combating the coronavirus”.
The state minister appealed to Jamaican men to disregard this perception, and to take care of their health by wearing masks, and thereby protect the health of their family and loved ones.
“When you don't wear the mask, you put yourself at risk to get the coronavirus. When you put yourself at risk, you put your wife, your parents, your grandparents, your children, your entire family and friends at risk of catching the coronavirus,” he emphasised.
Against this background, Terrelonge said: “We want the men in Jamaica to step up. It is the right thing to do…it is the manly thing to do… It is the masculine thing to do.”
On Tuesday, November 19, an IMD Observance and Celebration forum will take place at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, during which the 2020 Outstanding Father Award will be presented. There will also be a soft launch of the Extemporary Male Role Models 2021 calendar, as well as a presentation on the implementation of the 'Young Fathers Jamaica' initiative.
