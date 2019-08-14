MET service says Jamaicans must remain prepared
THE Meteorological Service of Jamaica is encouraging Jamaicans to remain prepared for hurricanes, amid the updated outlook for the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NOAA said recently that “conditions are now more favourable for above-normal hurricane activities”.
With this prediction, director of the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, Evan Thompson is calling on Jamaicans not to let down their guard.
“What it means is that we have to be prepared and remain prepared, as we may see an increase in the number of systems developing throughout the remainder of the season,” he told JIS News.
The forecast for an above-normal season comes as the country has entered into the most active part of the season, and includes predicted increases in the types of cyclonic developments.
“The outlook predicts that we could see up to 17 named storms, five to nine of which could become hurricanes, and we could see two to four of those becoming major hurricanes,” Thompson said.
These figures are an increase on the initial outlook of nine to 15 named storms, with four to eight possible hurricanes.
The Atlantic hurricane season's forecast was updated because the El Nino in the Pacific Ocean has ended. An El Nino occurs when the water of the equatorial Pacific is warmer than normal and causes winds from the east to weaken.
