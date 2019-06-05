Metrics system assisting local courts
COURT statistician Dr Denarto Dennis says that the implementation of a metrics system has aided in the performance of the Jamaican court system.
“We now have a number of metrics that have been applied to the Jamaican court system, which is consistent with the international standards. These metrics allow us to track how each court across the island is performing,” Dr Dennis told JIS News, recently.
He pointed out that the ability to track the performance of the courts using metrics “has bolstered the micro- and macro-level operational efforts to expedite the disposition of cases from the court system”.
In 2017, the Ministry of Justice implemented a Case Management Statistical System in parish courts islandwide, which captures data on criminal matters and enhances the capacity of the justice system to manage backlogs.
Since then, seven parish courts have recorded a clearance rate of 100 per cent.
Meanwhile, Dr Dennis said that in order to achieve the international standard of a five per cent court case backlog rate, the country needs to obtain a court clearance rate of 130 per cent.
He explained that this 130 per cent is a measurement of how many cases are cleared in relation to how many cases are brought before the courts.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy