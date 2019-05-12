Mikael Phillips knocks Government's transport policy

The Opposition People's National Party's (PNP) shadow minister of Transport and Works, Mikael Phillips has knocked the State's transport policy, saying that the “piecemeal plans” being implemented by the Government in the country's public transport system will lead to service decline and economic disaster.

Phillips in a media statement yesterday described the almost weekly announcements by the Government as incoherent and predicted that they will not lead to any improvement for both commuters and operators.

The Member of Parliament for Manchester North Western also called on the Minister of Transport Robert Montague to sit with him and a team of experts to ensure that the policy initiatives being announced will lead to a better service quality and a fair return for investors in the sector.

According to Phillips, the combination of the opening-up of additional routes and licenses for route taxis, the tripling of late payment fees for licenses and the decline of service of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) have left all stakeholders in the public transport sector in a worse position.

“Unless, there are proper policy development and implementation, the sector is heading to the dark days of the 1980s,” the PNP spokesman on transport stated.

“There is no denying the poor condition of the buses. This cannot be hidden. It is there for all to see that the buses are deteriorating, and there are frequent breakdowns right across the city due to lack of spare parts and scheduled maintenance,” Phillips continued.

He again urged the Government to lift the hedge tax on fuel so that the transport sector will have added resources to finance improvements needed to ensure a higher standard of service and full compliance with the governing Acts and Regulations.

Phillips, son of Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips, said that in recent discussions with key players in the industry, it was clear that many were hurting and rather than achieving improved standards, the new “piecemeal plans” were likely to bring about economic disaster, which would ultimately lead to worsening conditions for commuters.

“The minister must listen to the voices in the sector and take the necessary actions, along with his Cabinet colleagues, to preserve the gains made in public transport in the last 25 years,” Phillips asserted.