Minister Green wants chicken parts import report by next month

MINISTER of Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green says that he expects an internal report on the charges made by the Integrity Commission regarding the importation of chicken necks and backs by the end of January.

He said that the internal review of the situation is necessary to ensure that whatever system is implemented at the ministry is accountable, transparent and provides protection for the local poultry industry.

“I have asked the ministry's team, and the prime minister has also made statements, to accelerate the pace of the review, which has already started,” he said. He added that he had met with the importers and has also made a submission to Cabinet.

“I do expect that it will probably go over into January, but I did say to the team, I hope that by the end of January they will be in a position to present me with their findings, and also what are their recommendations in relation to moving forward,“ Green told a recent virtual ceremony marking the symbolic handing over of 20,000 baby chicks and 1,000 bags of feed by leading producers Hi-Pro and Best Dressed Chickens (Jamaica Broilers) to the ministry for distribution to small farmers.

“As we look to the finalisation of our importation policy, all views will be given a chance to contend, and we are trying to ensure that whatever system we come up with at the ministry is accountable, is transparent and provides the protection needed for the local industry, and also ensures that our people always have access to affordable protein, in this case,” Green said.

In the meantime, Green said the ministry has been considering the fact that while government policies have helped the poultry sector to grow, there is more that has to be done.

He said that the novel coronavirus pandemic has driven home the reality that there could be events that cause significant breaks in the supply chain, including closing the country's borders, and in a case where all the feeds have to be imported, it would raise the question of how would the country go forward.

“I think that we have the wherewithal. I think that we have the capacity and I think we can work with our research division to see what can be done,” he stated.

He also said affordability has to be part of the matrix, so savings are passed on to the consumers.

“It is very critical; there is nothing a Jamaican loves more than his chicken. It is all in our interest to ensure that they can get it [poultry meat] at the best possible price,” he added.

In a recent report, Jamaica's Integrity Commission stated that it had uncovered a high level of discrimination in the issuing of permits to local importers of chicken back and other popular poultry products, and recommended that the practice be reviewed.

The commission, in a report covering the period 2005-2015, said that it had detected discriminatory processes in issuing permits to importers of chicken back and other poultry products, and that the practice should be discontinued immediately. The report was tabled in the House of Representatives earlier this month.

At the handing over ceremony at the company's corporate offices in McCook's Pen, St Catherine, vice-president of the Hi-Pro Division of the Jamaica Broilers Group, retired Colonel Jaimie Ogilvie said that the donation was valued at $4.2 million.

This marked the second major contribution by the Jamaica Broilers Group to the rebuilding of the farming community over the past seven months.

In March/April, Hi-Pro contributed 400,000 baby chicks valued at $44 million, as well as seeds, fertilisers, chemicals and animal feeds at a cost of $25 million, to Jamaica's small farmers, under Hi-Pro's #Growstrong initiative, in immediate response to the fallout from the novel e coronavirus pandemic in Jamaica.

That distribution was carried out in collaboration with several other agencies, including the Rural Agricultural Development Authority, the Jamaica Agricultural Society, the 4H Club movement and farm store operators across Jamaica.

According to Michael Pryce, chief technical director at the ministry, due to the devastating weather close to 3,000 hectares of crops, valued at $2.5 billion, were lost, affecting about 14,000 local farmers.

However, he said that notwithstanding the losses, the agricultural sector has continued to show resilience, growing by two per cent during the July-September quarter, and domestic food crops grew by almost 10 per cent, during the same period.

“This growth is undoubtedly a testament to the resilience of our farmers ,and the collaborative efforts of the private sector entities and the Government,” said Pryce.