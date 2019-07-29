Minister hosts reception for Seabed Authority

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Senator Kamina Johnson Smith last Thursday hosted a reception at the ministry's new offices in downtown Kingston to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the International Seabed Authority. Here are some highlights:

