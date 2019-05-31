Minister: Infrastructure modernisation will reduce carbon emission

MINISTER of Science, Energy and Technology Fayval Williams says Jamaica's programme of energy infrastructure modernisation and diversification is expected to significantly reduce the carbon emission growth over time.

“We are aware that energy is a crucial aspect of the climate change agenda, and through our many energy initiatives, Jamaica is committed to mitigating the equivalent of about 1.1 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide per year by 2030,” Williams said.

She was addressing the Wärtsilä Energy Solutions Forum, held at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel on Wednesday.

Williams said the ministry will be revising the National Energy Policy and sub-policies to further develop the energy sector and establish new targets, especially for renewable energy, energy efficiency and conservation.

“We are completing an electric vehicle policy with the technical advice of the Inter-American Development Bank, as well as promulgating regulations under the Electricity Act to treat with this matter,” she said.

Electric vehicles are believed to be significantly cleaner and safer for the environment than traditional gas vehicles.

The minister also mentioned that the Government will be establishing the Jamaica Energy Council, which will comprise stakeholders that will discuss issues as well as developments in the energy sector.

Meanwhile, Williams reported that the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) is close to completion.

The IRP addresses the planning needs of the electricity sector, considers the amount of electricity that will be required, the placement (siting) of the generation plants, and the cost to Jamaicans, among other things.