Minister saddened at death of 'Dunstan' Whittingham
MINISTER of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie says he is saddened by yesterday's passing of Lionel “Dunstan” Whittingham, president of the Jamaica Higglers, Vendors and Markets Association.
“Dunstan was a passionate and tireless advocate for the interests of vendors for many years. He made his presence felt well before he rose into public view in the 1990s. I had the opportunity to observe and to interact with him, first as a councillor in the then Kingston and St Andrew Corporation, and later as mayor. He was a serious force to be reckoned with, and he commanded the unwavering loyalty and respect of the vendors. While he was quick to challenge what he saw as mistakes by local and central government in dealing with the vendors, he was not defiant of public order. He supported many of the KSAMC's [Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation] initiatives to ensure harmony between business activity and good order and was not afraid to chastise conduct that was unruly.
“Dunstan was a man of substance, and he will be missed. I will miss him. I salute him and express condolence to his family, his friends, the members of the Jamaica Higglers, Vendors and Markets Association and to the wider community of vendors across the country,” said McKenzie.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy