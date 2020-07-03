Minister says ST&I Policy to address Internet access

MINISTER of Science, Energy and Technology Fayval Williams says the Science, Technology and Innovation (ST&I) Policy will address issues within the technology sector, such as Internet access.

“There's one modality which I think underpins much of the success we've experienced in various innovations, and that is access to the Internet, which the ST&I Policy is poised to address,” Williams said.

The minister was speaking at a recent virtual Jamaica Information Service ( JIS) think tank.

“The Government is continuing its drive to ensure islandwide Internet penetration as we move on the path of becoming a truly digital society, where access to the Internet is not merely a convenience but a right for all Jamaicans. The development of the ST&I policy is anticipated to speak to parameters which will strengthen this drive,” Williams said.

She pointed out that the effects of the novel coronavirus have hastened the nation's uptake in technology-facilitated education and increased the need for Internet access.

The minister said the Government is fully aware of the resources needed to fuel growth in the science sector and is willing to forge public-private partnerships.

“The development of an ST&I Policy framework to guide the country to the fulfilment of Vision 2030 is important at this juncture as it sets parameters for which a whole-of-country approach is necessary to establish science, technology, and innovation as one of the critical lynchpins of a modern society,” she said.

“We must progressively build our capacities in schools, businesses, and institutions. We must get our nation excited and sufficiently mobilised to embrace new and innovative ways of doing things. The draft policy organises the strategies on how we will integrate science and technology in all areas of development and create a responsive and dynamic national innovation system,” the minister added.