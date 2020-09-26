Ministry disburses $1.4 billion to primary and secondary schools

THE Ministry of Education, Youth and Information has disbursed subventions totalling $1.4 billion to primary and secondary schools.

Making the disclosure during a virtual press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister in St Andrew on Tuesday, Portfolio Minister Fayval Williams said this represents 100 per cent of the third tranche of regular grants to primary and secondary schools.

“Regular grants for both independent and special needs schools will be disbursed during next week,” she added.

Meanwhile, Williams said that since schools are not physically reopened, there should be no demand or pressure on parents for contributions.

She urged parents to use these resources to purchase devices, books and data plans for educational purposes.

Williams said that parents have been raising concerns regarding parental contribution to schools.

“It is not mandatory and parents should not be made to feel that they must pay. The policy of this Government is that no student should be denied access to education because of their inability to contribute,” she said.