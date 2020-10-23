Ministry hosts first virtual sensitisation session for JPs

The Ministry of Justice yesterday convened its first virtual justices of the peace (JP) sensitisation session for approximately 150 JPs from Trelawny, St Ann and St Mary.

The sessions are part of ongoing training to equip the JPs to cope with the continued demand for justice services in their communities.

In his remarks, Justice Minister Delroy Chuck said the engagements are being used to edify JPs about areas of governance.

“Your opportunity here today is to listen, learn, note, and ask questions, so that you, as individuals, can be better informed, and when you are better informed you can provide better service to those around you,” he stated.

“We are going to use this facility to engage as many JPs across Jamaica. I want to thank all of you who have offered yourselves to serve the people of Jamaica, and I know your work in the community is well respected. You are the ones persons look to for information, guidance and leadership,” the minister added.

Chuck urged the JPs to improve on their service delivery, noting that some appointees were undermining the vocation.

“I am in touch with the custodes and I will be in touch with them to ask them to make sure that those justices of the peace who are acting inappropriately, that we find a way to decommission them, because we only want JPs who are really acting in the best interest of your community and Jamaica,” he stated.