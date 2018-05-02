Ministry says it's determined to reduce violence in schools

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Chief Education Officer Dr Grace McLean has reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to reducing violence within schools.

Speaking Friday at the opening ceremony for a parent place at Emmanuel Chapel in Mt Salem, St James, Dr McLean said a multipronged approach is being used to tackle and reduce violence among youth.

Dr McLean said the launch of the facility is in full alignment with the broad strategic objectives of the National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC) — to offer proactive and reactive parenting education and support.

“While it is true that there are many contributing factors to teenage delinquency and other forms of social dysfunction, the role of parents in shaping the values and attitudes of our children cannot be ignored,” she emphasised.

She lauded the efforts of the National Education Trust (NET) and the NPSC for conceptualising the initiative.

For her part, Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte, who is also Member of Parliament for St James West Central where the facility is located, said she is pleased with the initiative, which is a move in the right direction.

“A lot of the challenges that we face across the island find their root causes in parenting issues. Children who have been taught well, who have been inculcated with good values, who learn good manners at an early stage, show up in life behaving better and many times are outside of the criminal justice system,” she said.

The attorney general said the centre will provide that physical space where parents can learn from each other and accomplish the work that needs to be done.

In 2017 the NET secured a US$3-million grant to fund initiatives aimed at violence reduction among youth. The project formed part of the USAID/Ministry of Education partnership for improved safety and security in schools, which is intended to reduce antisocial behaviour among youth and reduce the ability of criminal elements to gain access to school premises.

The parent place in Mt Salem is the first of 12 to be launched across the island and will operate as a hub for community care groups to make parenting information and training available. Through these groups, the NPSC will ensure early detection of parental issues and facilitate referrals for families deemed at-risk.