Ministry: The flu is to be taken seriously

SIX people died in Jamaica between January and June 2019 from the flu (Influenza A) – H1N1 – with two of them individuals over 60 years.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has confirmed that two strains of the flu are currently circulating in Jamaica: Influenza A (H3N2) and Influenza A (H1N1).

The ministry, noting that people 60 years and older are among the high-risk groups, said the flu is to be taken seriously. “Complications of flu include pneumonia and blood infections. Every year, influenza activity in Jamaica begins to increase in October to November, peaks between December to March, and can last until May,” the ministry said.

Influenza is a viral infection that spreads easily from person to person, mainly by coughing, sneezing, and poor hand hygiene. The influenza viruses circulate worldwide and can affect anybody in any age group; however, children, people with chronic illness, pregnant women, and the elderly are at high risk for complications from the flu.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Karen Webster Kerr said: “The ministry has made available the flu vaccine free of cost in the public health system to high-risk members of the population, including health care workers can children and elderly with chronic illnesses, pregnant women, individuals who are institutionalised or in State care, and non-health front-line workers.”

Private health care providers, meanwhile, were encouraged to procure the influenza vaccine through private distributors in order to provide for the general population.Vaccination for influenza is recommended annually (before the start of the flu season).

“Additionally, we remind members of the public to practise good hygiene, including washing hands with soap and water, and covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, which will help to prevent the transmission of the virus,” Dr Webster Kerr added. “Persons with the flu should get adequate rest, drink plenty of fluids, avoid close contact with other persons, and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.”