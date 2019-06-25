Ministry warns against suspicious weblinks
THE Ministry of Labour and Social Security has reminded the public to verify all electronic information related to the ministry's programmes by checking its official website (www.mlss.gov.jm) and social media pages (@mlssjamaica on Facebook, Instagram and @JamaicaMlss on Twitter).
“A number of unscrupulous weblinks, bearing false information, continue to be circulated via social media and other internet related channels. These links may contain viruses or other capabilities to steal personal information from your mobile devices,” a ministry release said.
The ministry, meanwhile, has asked the public to ignore and discontinue sharing messages and links about the disbursement of $280,000 to persons who worked between 1990 and 2019, as this is a hoax.
