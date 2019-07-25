Ministry working to transform youth offenders
THE Ministry of National Security is focused on the successful rehabilitation and reintegration of young offenders through the We Transform youth empowerment programme.
The initiative, implemented in 2017, is targeted at children, ages 12 to 17 years, who are under the care and supervision of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), equipping them with the requisite training and character-building skills and support to become productive citizens.
Among the objectives are to contribute to the reduction in youth offending/reoffending and, by extension, crime and violence; build self-esteem, sense of purpose, and hope, as well as promote good values and attitudes; empower the target groups to become agents of change/exemplary citizens; create public awareness and engender multisectoral participation and support in the rehabilitation and transformation processes; and strengthen the institutional capacity of the DCS to effectively deliver rehabilitation and reintegration programmes.
Case management officer in the ministry's At-Risk-Youth Offender Management Branch, Steffani King-Halstead, said that the DCS works with key partners and mentors to “facilitate a programme of offerings that enables the successful reintegration of youth after leaving State care”.
These include the HEART/Trust NTA, the HOPE Programme, the Multi-Care Youth Foundation, private sector organisations, among others.
King-Halstead, who was speaking at a training session for We Transform mentors at the ministry's head office in Kingston on July 19, noted that the beneficiaries are engaged in academic and vocational skills training, agriculture, sports, home economics, visual and performing arts, among other things.
“This ensures that (they) are engaged in a comprehensive educational and life skills programme, and where possible, beneficiaries are provided with internship and temporary employment opportunities,” she added.
In addition to children in the island's four juvenile centres, We Transform also caters to youth who are under the supervision of Probation Aftercare Officers.
King-Halstead said that programme will be expanded to include at-risk young people who are residing within the ministry's 21 priority communities spanning various parishes across the island.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy