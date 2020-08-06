Minto Family Foundation gives back to Waterford

Approximately 200 residents of Waterford, St Catherine, particularly the elderly, benefited from a grocery giveaway held by the Minto Family Foundation last Saturday. The gesture also saw the distribution of school supplies and was part of the foundation's thrust to help people cope with the ravages of COVID-19.

The foundation's founder Paula Minto, who is from Waterford, now lives in the United States and has been using every opportunity to give back to her community. For last Saturday's effort the foundation received assistance from Jamaicans in the diaspora.