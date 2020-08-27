Mirander going for 'fashion over style'

Founded in 1983, Chevening is the United Kingdom Government's global scholarship programme aimed at developing leaders through providing the opportunity to undertake postgraduate study in the UK. This year, 14 outstanding Jamaicans were selected for the scholarship.

Over the course of this week, the Jamaica Observer will share the stories of some of the 2020-2021 awardees.

IF young fashion entrepreneur Donald Mirander has his way, at the end of his year-long master's study in the United Kingdom the scope of fashion education in local tertiary institutions will be significantly expanded.

The Chevening scholar, who is the first Jamaican recipient to read for a Master of Arts in Fashion Business Management at University of Westminster, London, is currently a lecturer at the University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica, mentoring students in the Apparel Design, Production and Management programme.

There, he is working to provide more accessibility for a diverse and certified population of Jamaican fashion interests.

Mirander reasoned that this may be achieved through a reformation of the current curricula offered for fashion at the tertiary level, and by facilitating opportunities outside of the standard academic portfolio for fashion-related courses.

“Currently, there is only one course offered for fashion at UTech. The syllabus in this course produces only fashion designers,” argued Mirander.

“This is problematic, as fashion is more diversified than a single profession. However, degree holders from this course do not have expertise in manoeuvring other genres of fashion like digital media or the journalistic landscape of the industry.

“My aim is to introduce courses like business and sustainability in fashion. Additionally, I would like to foster engagements with the British High Commission and the Ministry of Education to establish academic/cultural projects that will boost the diversification of fashion programmes and its students,” he said.

Mirander, whose love for fashion and designing blossomed while growing up surrounded by sisters and female cousins, is the sole proprietor of Rednarim, a classy, formal brand that appeals to the modern-day woman.

Rednarim came into being in 2014, and just two years after launching the brand he gained much traction in the space with the release of the second collection, securing major wins such as presenting at the French Embassy and for the finale of Caribbean's Next Top Model for which the brand closed the show.

During this period the young designer also created pieces for sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, beauty queen Davina Bennett, and St Andrew East Rural incumbent Member of Parliament Juliet Holness, the wife of Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The brand took home two awards in 2018 — the Prime Minister's Youth Award for Excellence in Art & Culture through Fashion, and the Miss Jamaica World Golden Scissors award for top designer.

Now in 2020, with a master's degree looming and his brand expanding rapidly, Mirander is keen to play other roles that impact not only his long-term career aspirations, but that of other like-minded individuals.