PHOTO: MISERY IN NEW RIVER
A motorist tentatively negotiates a flooded section of the Santa Cruz to New River roadway on Saturday morning. Though there has been little or no rain since the weekend, water from the Black River Morass — swollen by heavy rains over the past two months — has invaded the roadway and threatened some homes in New River since midweek. New River, located just north of Santa Cruz on the fringes of the morass, and said to be below sea level, has been flooded on numerous occasions down the years. The last time was 2010 when rains associated with Tropical Storm Nicole forced 30 families to flee their homes.
