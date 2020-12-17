Missionary church to finalise children's policy

THE Missionary Church Association in Jamaica (MCAJ) will on Saturday convene an online forum to finalise its children's policy.

The special delegates conference, involving pastors and invited guests, will be conducted via Zoom.

The church, in a release, said the present draft of the MCAJ's Children's Policy is the fruit of consultation between the denomination and the Office of the Children's Advocate, as well as other entities dedicated to the care and protection of children.

“The special delegates conference will function as a final review chamber before the official children's policy is officially promulgated,” the church said.

It said that it opted to have a formal policy governing how it will interact and relate to children, in the wake of increasing hardships being meted out to infants, pre-teens and teens.

Children's Advocate Diahann Gordon Harrison will be the guest speaker at the online event on Saturday. Other presenters include two education officers who are members of the MCAJ – Rev Patricia Salmon, pastor of the Calvary Missionary Church; and Lesa Richardson, the church's christian education director.

The MCAJ, which was created by an act of Parliament in 1956, has a membership of 5,000 spread across 44 churches islandwide.