Mixed reactions to new US visa requirement

With the United States now requiring nearly all applicants for US visas to submit their social media usernames, previous e-mail addresses, and phone numbers as part of the process, Jamaica Observer reporter Racquel Porter went into the streets yesterday and asked Jamaicans: 'How do you feel about the additional US visa requirements?'

Sharon Williams

“Dem a ask too much. Dem wah one whole heap a tings. Weh more them want? Mi nuh feel like dem should a want nothing more. The only ting Canadian Embassy want a bank statement and letter. Mi nuh feel dem should go any further; that a my opinion.”

Michael Pryce

“I see where social media information is necessary due to the fact that we are currently in the 21st century where potential threats and terrorist acts have increased. Therefore, the US Embassy is just taking the necessary precautions as to knowing the individual they are allowing to enter in the country. I am not opposing the new policy.”

Blossom Williams

“As long as you are not a wrongdoer, it should not be a problem, even though I think they are going too far, but I really don't have a problem with it.”

Donna Bailey

“I am not opposing their requirements, particularly because I strongly agree with their views and that is quite understandable. You know the saying, once bitten twice shy! It is because of what they have experienced in the past, example 9/11, why they are big on security right now as they would definitely want to be protected. Why I am not disagreeing with them is because I am sure of myself and I am not a wrongdoer. I have never, in the past, done anything to jeopardise my character or integrity. Anything I post on social media anybody can view it.”

William Wilson

“I don't see the reasoning for requesting social media information. It is not your date of birth. Social media is to meet people and communicate with your loved ones. To get a visa your social media should not have nothing to do with it. It nuh relevant; them a blight people. When Americans a come, nobody nah stop dem. We dun under pressure already to get a visa. Dem just a make it harder.”

Marcia British

“I don't have a social media account but I don't agree with it. I don't think it make any sense. I think they should go back to the original system. I wish they would change it just to accommodate me and other people.”

Kaseme Wiles

“I don't think it is necessary for them to do that. I understand their security precaution but I don't think they need to go to that length of ensuring that their country is safe. Based on the usual questions they would ask, I think that should be enough.”