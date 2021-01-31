MoBay businessman held in drug seizure

The narcotics police reported yesterday that they took a 59-year-old businessman into custody in connection with a multimillion-dollar drug seizure on Friday, January 29.

The man, whose name the police did not release, is from Westgate Hill in the western Jamaica city of Montego Bay.

Police said that around 7:15 pm, law enforcers were conducting anti-narcotics operations along the Flanker main road in the city, when they signalled the driver of a Hyundai motor car to stop. Police said he complied, and the occupants along with the vehicle were searched, and 11 packages of compressed cocaine, weighing about 11 kilogrammes, were found.

The vehicle and the packages were subsequently seized and the driver taken into custody.

The statement by the police said that his identity was being withheld pending further investigations.

According to the lawmen, the drug has an estimated street value of over $80 million.