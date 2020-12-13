MoBay merchants blame pandemic for rough business

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Merchants in this western city are complaining that early Christmas shopping in the tourism resort has dipped significantly due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which has put the brakes on the economy.

Montego Bay is touted to be the tourism mecca of the Caribbean but the hospitality sector has been severely hit since the start of the spread of the virus in March, resulting in the dislocation of a number of workers.

“It's (sales) very bleak. Probably Kingston is not doing bad because that's where corporate Jamaica is, but the tourist dependency in Montego Bay is showing its face now because a lot of persons have lost their jobs, some getting reduced pay so it has influence sale significantly. Sales are down quite significantly,” bemoaned Anthony Pearson, managing director of Lloyd's Department Store.

“It's the first I have seen sales down like this but one has to consider the circumstances. It is the first we have seen anything like this also.”

He was, however, optimistic that sales will pick up during the week leading up to Christmas Day.

“We are hoping for a little late surge, but remember now reduced hours and such. We fully support the reduced hours but it is significantly affecting the sales. Right now the focus for people is just family and food,” Pearson said.

“Right now the focus for people is just family and food. So no parties, so no pretty dress, no pretty shirt needed. It is a significant downturn in sales but we have to hold tight and expect the best next year.”

Gul Choithramani of Parade Mart Fashion Store in Montego Bay is also hopeful that sales will pick up the last three days before Christmas.

“It (business) is not going nothing compared to last year. It is not picking up, yet it looks like it will be only for the last three days — Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday. I am not thinking of how Monday will go,” Choithramani told the Jamaica Observer. “No clothes not selling because no party and nothing so people are not buying no shoes, no clothes; they are buying little.”

In Falmouth over in the bordering parish of Trelawny, Isiah Hemmings, operator of English Wear garment store, argued that business is slow but is expecting a build up as the holiday draws nearer.

“Business stagnant because of the COVID pandemic but we still getting a few sale because we stock high-quality items,” Hemmings said.

Remekie McIntosh, general manager of Maxi's Department Store in Fairview, Montego Bay, cites that the wheels of business are gradually picking up steam.

“I have to give God thanks. It's corona time and it's difficult getting goods from suppliers and all that. It's not 100 per cent as yet but it's picking up. A lot of suppliers don't have stuff, they are having problems sourcing them from China and other places. My suppliers have issues and I have issues but other than that the business part of it is not so bad,” he said.

Shatish Dhoundiyal of Trend Right Jewel Store in Montego Bay also said sales is sluggish but they are hoping that with the Christmas sales now at the store, things will pick up.

“It is slow but it is corona time now. I expect better nearer to Christmas. Right now we are offering discounts ...everything on sale,” said Dhoundiyal.

Claudette Bryan of Bryan's Jewels in Montego Bay also expressed that she is expecting sales to rev up over the next few days as individuals are showing interest.

“We are expectant and we are beginning to see a new trend where people are coming, not shopping yet but they are looking. So people seem to have that interest in shopping. We haven't seen the real shopping yet but people are inquiring and they seem expectant and excited. I haven't seen a difference yet because my shoppers don't come in until a week before Christmas. My big shopping is like 10 days before,” she argued.