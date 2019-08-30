Mobile vendor licensing to bring in $2m a year

THE Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is expected to net $2 million in annual revenue from the street food vendor licensing system it says will come on stream across the Corporate Area towards the end of November, just before the start of the Christmas shopping season.

The corporation declined to comment on the projected earnings, but a source close to the proceedings told the Jamaica Observer that the preliminary estimates are in the region of $2 million to $2.5 million.

The proposed licensing targets mobile food vending outfits such as jerk pans, food trucks, trolleys and bikes.

The move, the corporation explained, is expected to regulate the industry and ensure that food safety standards are maintained.

Last week Friday, at the first in a series of meetings to be held with the stakeholders, the corporation's Local Economic Development Officer David Wright, suggested that extortion is among the problems facing the informal sector.

“We have received several complaints from stakeholders that individuals from different organisations are repeatedly requesting money for operational purposes, yet they are still getting into problems with the police,” he said.

“We have also received reports regarding malpractices related to health by mobile food vendors. For these reasons, the KSAMC is taking the necessary steps to regulate the food vending sector in the Corporate Area,” Wright added.

When asked the cost of registration for each vendor, chairman of the KSAMC's Commercial Services Committee, Duane Smith, was non-committal, saying only that it will be a nominal fee because revenue collection is not the primary objective of the venture.

Smith, who is also councillor for the Chancery Division, said the KSAMC will complete all the internal processing activities by September 30, after which the vendors will have a six-week period to register their units.

“After the six-week period, we will be taking on a zero-tolerance approach,” he said. “The carts of those who fail to comply will be impounded. In order to be licensed to a zone, the vendors must visit the municipal's Church Street office to start the registration process.”

Registration will allow the corporation access to the stakeholders' information — owner and operator of units, location, what is being sold, and the operator's food handlers' permit number.

“We have six months and one-year licences because of seasonality,” Wright explained. “A particular food may have a market in a particular place today and the market may shift next year. People can re-license for a different location that is vacant, to have access to their market.”

Upon acquiring their licences, vendors will be required to display their identification cards with their registration number at their place of operation.

For the most part, the handful of vendors who participated in the consultation were in agreement with the proposed licensing system.

One of them, Dexter Mears, the owner of multiple hot dog carts, stated that several individuals have shown up to sell hot dogs in close proximity to his carts, which has affected his business, both financially and in terms of reputation.

“The initiative is excellent because this industry is well-developed across the world. Jamaica is being downplayed by the informality of its commercial food industry. If it is properly developed, we can broaden our horizons and increase the country's earnings,” he told the Observer.

Food cart operator Anthony Thomas said he was concerned about more than one vendor seeking to operate in the same spot.

In response, Councillor Smith said that a person who has been operating in a certain location long before the implementation of the licensing system will be given preference. However, someone who does not have a licence for a spot in which they have been operating for years will be displaced by a vendor who applies to sell in that same spot.

Another cart owner, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that he operates a 'Bad Dawg' cart by means of a contract with Caribbean Broilers Jamaica Limited. He said that although the company ensures that his cart is operated in accordance with health standards, he is still accosted by the police.

“I am eager to take this step, so geography will not hinder my operations anymore,” he said.

Councillor Smith said his team is still working on a set of regulations that will govern the food vending industry, as it relates to public health, maintenance and operations.

Stakeholders will be notified in September about the date and venue of the next meeting.