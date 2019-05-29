MOCA regulations expected soon
The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) Regulations are shortly to be tabled in the House of Representatives.
National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang made the disclosure as he addressed the Canadian Association of Police Polygraphists Region 7 Conference at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Monday.
The Regulations will give effect to the provisions of the MOCA Act, which provides for establishment of MOCA as a statutory law-enforcement agency with operational independence and authority.
“I expect that the regulations to make [MOCA] fully autonomous and operational as a statutory agency of Government will be done in a couple of weeks,” he said.
Dr Chang said part of the policy of the Administration is to “invest adequately and strategically in the security architecture of the country, which will result in improvements in capability and capacity to effectively tackle the security threats that confront the society”.
MOCA will be dedicated to combating serious crimes, in collaboration with other local and foreign law-enforcement agencies and strategic partners.
The agency will have a dedicated and specialised team that will investigate and prosecute the complex cases that are characteristic of organised criminal networks.
— JIS
