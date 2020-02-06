MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Three children, ages 13, 8 and 2, have been left without a mother following an early morning gun attack at their home on Knowles Crescent in Mandeville, yesterday.

Police reported that the children's mother, Shanika Dixon, a 29-year-old hairdresser, and her friend, 35-year-old bartender Ilara Mullings, were reportedly asleep when a man who is believed to have been in an intimate relationship with Dixon, allegedly forced his way into the house by removing a burglar bar and louvres from a kitchen window. Dixon was reportedly shot first, after which the gunman turned his weapon on Mullings. Dixon's three children, who were reportedly inside the house at the time, were not harmed.

A resident of the area who spoke with the Jamaica Observer yesterday said Dixon and her boyfriend were having regular domestic disputes.

“[On] Sunday I was at home and I heard noise coming from Shanika's apartment, and when I looked it was she and her boyfriend [quarrelling]. She told him a lot of bad words and told him not to tell any lies on her,“ said the resident.

According to the resident, a friend of Dixon's lover, who was with him, told her that, 'You can't a handle the man so, you can't a style style him up so'. But she reportedly told him that he can't do her anything.

“Up to yesterday (Tuesday), Shanika came out and start curse him (boyfriend) and him stand up at the back of the house and him no say anything to her,” the resident said.

“This morning (Wednesday) just before 2 o' clock I heard some loud explosion coming from Shanika's apartment and then her eight-year-old son bawl out say 'mommy dead!' and the police were called. “By this time her 13-year-old daughter came out and started to cry and drop a ground in front the house,” the resident said.

The resident said Dixon's friend Ilara Mullings had been staying at the apartment for the past three weeks.

Police said yesterday that a suspect who was listed as wanted by the police was held hours later on the Williamsfield main road in the parish. He was taken into police custody and was to be interviewed in the presence of his attorney.