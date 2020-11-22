MONEY FOR CRIME STOP

Manager, Crime Stop Jamaica, Cherise Bruce Douglas (right), admires the symbolic cheque for $1 million from J Wray & Nephew's Managing Director Jean-Philippe Beyer to the organisation at J Wray & Nephew's corporate office last week. Witnessing the presentation is special projects coordinator, Crime Stop Jamaica, Prudence Gentles. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

