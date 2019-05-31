Monsignor Stanley Shearer dies

THE Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kingston yesterday expressed “deep sadness” at the death of Monsignor Stanley Shearer and announced that a Mass of Thanksgiving for his life will be celebrated on Friday, June 7 at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity on North Street, downtown Kingston starting at 10:00 am.

Before that, a Vesper Service will be held on Thursday, June 6 at Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Windward Road, starting at 6:00 pm.

His body will be available for viewing before each event.

Monsignor Shearer, the brother of late Prime Minister Hugh Shearer, was born in Kingston on April 17, 1926 to James and Gertrude Shearer. He attended St Patrick's Basic School and the Government Primary School on Windward Road before entering St John's College. He later enrolled in the Urban College in Rome, where he attained various degrees. He also received a Diploma in Education from The University of the West Indies.

Before entering the seminary, Monsignor Shearer worked in the civil service as a bank clerk. After the completion of his studies in Rome, he was ordained to the diaconate on September 30, 1956 and to the priesthood on December 22, 1957.

Upon his return to Jamaica, he served in numerous parishes — Holy Rosary (1959-61, 1967-69, 1998-2003); Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity (1961-62, 1976-78); St Thomas Aquinas (1969-70); Our Lady of the Assumption, Morant Bay (1970-76); St Joseph's, Spanish Town (1978-85); Stella Maris (1985-94); and Holy Cross (1994-98).

Monsignor Shearer had the distinction of being the homilist at the mass celebrating the 100th anniversary of the birth of Sir Alexander Bustamante, and also preached on the seventh anniversary of Sir Alexander's death, both at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity.

He was elevated as a monsignor on February 9, 1975. He served as the vicar general in the Archdiocese of Kingston under Archbishop Edgerton Clarke.

He is survived by his brother Lloyd Shearer and sister-in-law Lunnette Shearer.