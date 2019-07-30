Montague meets with transport operators

MINISTER of Transport and Mining Robert Montague met with transport owners and operators from the western region last Thursday at the Grandiosa Hotel in Montego Bay to discuss issues being faced in the industry.

Representatives from various transport groups, including JUTA Tours, JCAL, and MAXI Tours, discussed, among other things, the vexed issue of public transportation vehicles being fitted with tracking devices.

The minister outlined the new policy whereby all vehicles in the sector must be fitted with a tracker by April 1, 2020. However, first-time applicants must be fitted with a tracker, starting immediately. The owners will not be required to provide a constant feed to the Transport Authority, but the owners must make the information available to the Transport Authority, police or any other authorised body, if needed. The owner is required to keep the feed for 30 days.

The Transport Minister, meanwhile, has been mandated to give operators who have been legitimate in the industry for an extended period of time certain benefits, such as easier renewal of licences and badges. This discretion by the Transport Authority, the minister outlined, should be predicated on 'trust', especially involving operators who have been operating without significant incident and within the law.

The minister said that as of April 2020, the Transport Authority will offer four-year licences with the option to pay annually. This will help operators in securing longer term financing from financial institutions which will facilitate operators who want to retool or upgrade their fleet.

Minister Montague encouraged operators and owners to prepare for their future by ensuring that they have the requisite plans in place to secure a pension and health plan. He encouraged operators to sign up for National Housing Trust and National Insurance Scheme benefits to ensure their social security as they age.

“This industry is loaded with potential. Jamaica is known for being the first, so let us be the first in transforming this industry into a legacy for future generations,” said Montague.

In his 2018 sectoral debate presentation, the minister had announced a 16- point transportation reform proposal. Since then he has conducted 11 consultations with various stakeholders to modify the points proposed.

The minister, at the same time, has committed to the operators to return to the west as a part of an islandwide series of meetings planned for later this year.