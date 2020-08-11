Morant Bay Tax Office closed for period of St Thomas quarantine
THE Morant Bay Tax Office was closed yesterday and will remain closed during the period of the 14-day, novel coronavirus quarantine imposed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in the Church Corner area of St Thomas.
Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ), in a release yesterday, said the closure was done after it was advised that the boundaries of the quarantined areas include the location of the tax office.
The quarantine measure forms part of the Government's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the growing number of confirmed cases in several communities in St Thomas.
Taxpayers outside the quarantined communities were advised to visit the Port Morant Tax Office or any tax office convenient to them to conduct their usual tax transactions, or its online portal.
TAJ however asked that people, who recently travelled overseas, or who know that they have come in contact with people who have travelled or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus and are within a 14-days quarantine, should not visit any tax office.
