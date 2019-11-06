More 'adopted' schools to undergo renovation, upgrades

THREE early childhood institutions have been selected to benefit from much-needed renovation and upgrades under Sagicor Foundation's 2019/2020 Adopt-A-School programme.

The foundation said in a release yesterday that the schools, Petersville Early Childhood Institution in White House, Westmoreland; Prime Time Early Childhood Institution in May Pen, Clarendon; and St Peter Claver Primary and Infant School in St Andrew, were selected following a detailed nomination and assessment process and through recommendation from the Early Childhood Commission (ECC).

Renovation work at the schools will enhance the schools' physical infrastructure through the expansion of classroom spaces and the addition of sick bays, as well as roofing, lighting, bathroom, kitchen and play area upgrades, the release said. Learning material and resources will also be provided, helping schools to become compliant with ECC standards, it continued.

Addressing the official launch of the programme at Hope Gardens in St Andrew yesterday, Sagicor Foundation Chairman R Danny Williams said the Adopt-A-School programme, which aims to invest in the long-term sustainability of the schools through improvement of the institutions' infrastructural development, has had a significant impact on children and communities across the island.

“We are focused on contributing to the creation of a sustainable learning environment for our children, and through this partnership, we look forward to the impact that can be made on these young minds as well as on the community at large,” he said.

Williams further noted that the foundation is committing an overall investment of $15 million towards the renovation work at the schools, as well as to the hosting of a series of social engagement activities at each school throughout the year, including a Christmas treat, a back-to-school health tour in January, and a fête at the close of the programme.

In the meantime, Sagicor Group Jamaica President and CEO Christopher Zacca reiterated the company's commitment — through its corporate social responsibility initiatives — to continuing to impact lives and contributing to the development of the education sector.

“Education is the foundation that will guarantee our country's future, and we are proud to be playing our part through this programme. We know that the additional resources provided and the upgrades to the physical environment of the schools make a significant difference in the teaching and learning process, and this is what we aim to provide through the Adopt-A-School programme,” he said.

In July, the foundation closed out work at the 2018/19 adopted schools — Chantilly Gardens Early Childhood Institution in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland; Tobolski Basic School in Brown's Town, St Ann; and Clifton Basic School in Portmore, St Catherine.

The launch of the 2019/2020 Adopt-A-School programme brought together 120 children from the three adopted schools, along with their principals and teachers, for a treat. The children were treated to gifts, an animal viewing show, games, and entertainment, including music, face-painting, and balloon art.