More cheers for the first responders

Jamaica's first responders at the heart of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic were the toast of a service at Webster Memorial United Church in St Andrew yesterday, and the Jamaica Observer captured the pictures.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT