More concern as chicken prices jump

There is growing co ncern about rising chicken prices largely attributed to global price increases for critical inputs.

World food prices rose for a seventh-consecutive month in December last year, with all the major categories, apart from sugar, posting gains last month, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization said.

Already, there are jitters that the jump in prices could lead to price hikes on meals sold in restaurants across Jamaica.

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green said he, too, is concerned by the rise in poultry and poultry-related items. Prices in chicken, corn and syrup have steadily increased since 2019, with prices jumping an average of 13 per cent last year.

“The increasing prices for poultry-related items have significantly affected local chicken prices, which will reverberate throughout the economy,” Green said on Friday. “We are actively monitoring the situation, and will be having a series of discussions on the matter with our key stakeholders.”

One chicken farmer in eastern Jamaica said that he had been forced to push up the price of the popular meat, following recent increases in the feeds used by the animals.

“I buy in bulk, and every time I go to the farm store, the manager tell me that the feed go up because corn gone up, and this gone up and that gone up, so we have to pass on the increase to the consumers,” the farmer said.

Chicken meat sell for between 220 and $280 a pound at some outlets. It sometimes costs more in supermarkets.

US corn production for 2020/21 lowered significantly, which has been a key contributor to increased prices for the commodity. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, “US corn production for 2020/21 lowered to 14,182 million bushels, primarily due to the national average yield being reduced from 175.8 to 172.0 bushels per acre. Beginning stocks are also lowered, reducing total projected supplies by 400 million bushels compared with the previous month. The projected average farm price is raised from [US]$4.00 to [US]$4.20 per bushel, due to the tighter supply outlook.”

Also, in China, while many factors help determine market prices, export demand for corn has been one of the most significant drivers behind recent price rallies. It was noted on the Farm Progress Report website that “China ended a costly nine-year corn support price programme in 2016 that encouraged excessive corn production”.

Reduced acreage in the years following depleted China's state corn reserves, which is especially problematic in 2020/21, as corn usage rates soar to just shy of 11 billion bushels – the highest level on record. As of mid-October Chinese corn prices were 30 per cent higher than a year ago, but it is unlikely to limit demand.

Year over year, China's hog herd has expanded by nearly a third as of September. And with increasing consumer demand for animal protein amid reduced pork availability, Chinese consumers have expanded their palate for chicken as well.