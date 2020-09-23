More Cuban teachers arrive in Jamaica

WITH the arrival of 20 Cuban teachers on Monday there are now 86 educators from the Spanish-speaking country providing service in Jamaica.

The new batch of Cuban teachers, who will be joining the others in the Cuban Education Brigade in Jamaica, includes eight women and 12 men. Seventeen of them are Spanish teachers, two are mathematics teachers and one is a chemistry teacher.

According to Cuba's Representative Office Abroad, the 20 teachers arrived in Kingston on a charter flight from Havana, as part of the annual renewal of the staff of the brigade in the island.

They were welcomed at the airport by Ambassador Inés Fors Fernández, head of the Cuban State Mission in Jamaica, Dr Reynel Isalgue, head of the Cuban Education Brigade in Jamaica, and officials from Jamaica's Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.

“The transfer of the newly arrived professionals will be carried out in full adherence to the protocols set by both countries' health authorities for the control and prevention of the spread of COVID-19, until their subsequent undertaking of their duties,” Cuba's Representative Office Abroad said.