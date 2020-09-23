More Cuban teachers arrive in Jamaica
WITH the arrival of 20 Cuban teachers on Monday there are now 86 educators from the Spanish-speaking country providing service in Jamaica.
The new batch of Cuban teachers, who will be joining the others in the Cuban Education Brigade in Jamaica, includes eight women and 12 men. Seventeen of them are Spanish teachers, two are mathematics teachers and one is a chemistry teacher.
According to Cuba's Representative Office Abroad, the 20 teachers arrived in Kingston on a charter flight from Havana, as part of the annual renewal of the staff of the brigade in the island.
They were welcomed at the airport by Ambassador Inés Fors Fernández, head of the Cuban State Mission in Jamaica, Dr Reynel Isalgue, head of the Cuban Education Brigade in Jamaica, and officials from Jamaica's Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.
“The transfer of the newly arrived professionals will be carried out in full adherence to the protocols set by both countries' health authorities for the control and prevention of the spread of COVID-19, until their subsequent undertaking of their duties,” Cuba's Representative Office Abroad said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy