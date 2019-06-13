More emphasis needed for maths, science — Samuda
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information Karl Samuda, says more emphasis should be placed on mathematics and science subjects in the nation's schools.
Samuda was addressing stakeholders at the ministry's meeting of teachers and principals in Region 3, which was held on June 6 at the Moneague College in St Ann.
“I looked at the numbers for this region and they are fairly good, but in some other regions, scores in mathematics and the sciences are too low,” he pointed out.
“The ministry has to emphasise the importance of maths and the sciences, because that is what is going to be needed to move us further faster and allow us to be able to join the international community in the innovation of new products,” the minister outlined.
Meanwhile, the minister argued that in order for children in the nation's primary schools to be successful, the issue of proper nutrition must be addressed.
“In our primary school system, we cannot continue to have children who, at 10:00 am, are falling asleep because of a lack of proper nutrition,” he emphasised.
He added that the academic performance of children can be hampered by a lack of proper nutrition.
Meanwhile, the minister lauded educators in attendance. “I want to thank you for the work that you have been doing and plead with you to continue to work with a sense of heightened commitment,” he told the teachers.
The meeting was attended by scores of key education stakeholders from the region to discuss pressing issues with the minister.
— JIS
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy