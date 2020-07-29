More emphasis on remote work post-COVID-19

Dear Mr Brown,

What do you think will be the new trend following the impact of COVID-19 in Canada? I have a background in information technology and I wish to migrate to Canada. I am wondering if you have any advice. I think COVID-19 will remain and change how we live forever.

— AM

Dear AM:

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated a digital transformation that will fundamentally shift labour market dynamics. It is important to note that there will be other pandemics.

Global warming and climate change will certainly have ramifications related to epidemics and pandemics, as polar ice caps melt and release other viruses into the environment.

Remote work

I strongly believe that there will be a new emphasis on remote work, which will lead to a more inclusive workforce that prioritises specific skills rather than general degrees. Workers with the most flexible schedules and the skill sets most matching the jobs are going to be the most valued.

As such, employers will have a larger pool from which to recruit, since geographic location is of lesser importance. Work will be modular, in that job tasks will be split in smaller components. The flexible workspace will also lead to many employees leaving major cities for the suburbs.

The stay-at-home orders brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have prompted companies to quickly adapt to remote working. Many companies are looking to embrace long-term or permanent flexible working policies.

There will also be a shift towards automation and artificial intelligence in the workplace. Please note that I am not suggesting that these trends did not already begin, however, the pandemic will certainly accelerate them.

Information technology (IT) programmes

I believe that IT programmes will be extremely marketable, as well as practical management programmes such as project management, which complements your background in IT.

There are programmes, many of which include work experience in IT, such as:

• Cloud computing for big data;

• Computer software & database development;

• Cyber infrastructure specialist;

• IT infrastructure;

• Mobil application design & development;

• Wireless networking.

Project management

Project management deals with managing different projects so that tasks are completed on time and within budget. This particular programme places emphasis on how to manage business projects to meet budgetary and time constraints, with matters ranging from procurement, human resources, costing, budgets, processes, and implementation. This is a good general qualification that leads to specific skill sets. Therefore, I encourage you to think about pursuing it.

Should you be interested, I can assist you with the process.

Please visit jamaica2canada.com for additional information on Canadian Permanent Residence programmes, including Express Entry, The Study & Work programme, Visas or Appeals, etc.

Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent