MORE FROM JPS PROTEST

The number of protesters on show was small, but their messages appeared to have struck powerful notes, as motorists honked horns and waved in support of those who turned out yesterday to express their dissatisfaction with higher-than-normal electricity bills sent out by the Jamaica Public Service Company Ltd in recent months.

Although protesters were addressed by JPS executive Gary Barrow, they did not seem convinced that the sole provider of the commodity was doing enough to ease the burden that they said has engulfed them.

Here are additional highlights from what transpired: