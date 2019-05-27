PHOTOS: More Labour Day highlights

Dr Brian James (left), head of the Department of Anesthesia and Intensive Care at Bustamante Hospital for Children, as well as Pauline Gardner, client support manager, Signarama; and Adriel McKay CEO of Signarama, check to ensure that the newly erected Operating Theatre sign at the hospital is straight during their Labour Day project. Signarama also spruced up the gardens of the hospital and installed other signs on the wards.

Tashana Ridley Left), branch manager at Windward Road Post Office, and Denise Samuels, human resources manager at Jamaica Private Power Company, paint a section of the Windward Road Post Office on Labour Day, May 23.

A Jamaica Defence Force volunteer serve Mother's patties to fellow volunteers at Papine High School, one of four national project sites on Labour Day 2019. Mother's provided patties to over 1,000 volunteers at different projects across the Corporate Area as part of the company's Labour Free Food initiative. Mother's also supported the national focus on child safety by nourishing volunteers who dedicated their time to creating safer schools for children.

Duhaney Park residents work alongside Nestle and Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation volunteers to beautify the Duhaney Park Community Park as part of their Labour Day community development activity last Thursday.

Members of Mother's Enterprises team Tahji Whitaker (left), junior brand manager; Natalie Peterson (second left), head of marketing; Krishana Davis (second right), brand manager; and Shanique Dunchie (right), local area marketer, deliver freshly baked patties to Nadine Hibbert (third left), principal, Whitfield Town Primary School ;and Jamilia Crooks-Brown, programmes administrator, NCB, on Labour Day, May 23.