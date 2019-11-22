More money allocated to fund interventions for men, boys

THE budget of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport has been increased to fund new programmes and interventions for men and boys.

This announcement was made by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Denzil Thorpe, while speaking at an International Men's Day (IMD) event on Tuesday at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

“The ministry has expanded its budget to create new programmes and interventions that affect men and boys, especially the most vulnerable,” Thorpe said, while referring to the #MentorMe2020 Programme and the Young Fathers Jamaica Initiative, recently announced by the Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister Olivia Grange.

Thorpe, who represented Minister Grange, said the Government is committed to the continued development and implementation of appropriate policies as well as programmes to address issues such as inequality, discrimination and gender-based violence.

“The Government has reiterated its commitment to the principles of gender equality through the National Policy for Gender Equality via Cabinet decision #8/16, which facilitated the rebranding of the Bureau of Women's Affairs to the Bureau of Gender Affairs (BGA),” he said.

Thorpe said that the observance of IMD provides an opportunity for the Government to pay a close analysis of policies and the legislative framework, which are in place for men and boys to achieve their full potential.

“It is critical to ensure that men and boys have equitable access to the goods and services which are available to strengthen their participation in family life and the development of our nation,” he added.

Commenting on this year's IMD theme, 'Building Strong Men through Health and Wellness: Balance di Ting', Thorpe said it provides an opportunity to explore a complex issue that demands far greater attention, “as the impact is very severe and life-threatening”.

The permanent secretary said that through targeted interventions, males will be empowered to improve their mental and physical well-being through psychosocial support, such as conflict management, suicide and harm prevention, financial health and stress management.