More opportunities needed for unattached youth, says Holness
PRIME Minister Andrew Holness says more opportunities are needed for the nation's unattached youth in order to prevent them from falling prey to criminal elements.
Speaking at the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Burke Barracks in St James recently, Holness said it is against this background why the JDF, through the Jamaica National Service Corp (JNSC), has been mandated to provide a viable option for young people, through training and education.
“In 1998, one of my first resolutions in Parliament was for Jamaica to develop a system of compulsory military training for all Jamaican males. I continue to believe that should be the direction in which Jamaica goes,” the prime minister stated.
He noted that it was important to have the JDF play an integral role in “our social intervention, security and socialisation” adding that, the JNSC was established to undertake this.
“But it was also established for another purpose. If we are to integrate upfront the security element in social intervention you need personnel…otherwise you are going to rely (solely) on force…and you will not be able to have effective intervention if you are using force,” Holness argued.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy